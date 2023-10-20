Georgia could have some big decisions to make at the right tackle position

ATHENS — Georgia’s right tackle position has been a bit of a revolving door this season. Not in the traditionally bad way when it comes to the offensive line position, as the Bulldogs have gotten strong play from whoever has manned the position.

But Georgia has now seen three different players work as the first team right tackle position. First it was Amarius Mims. He started the first three games before leaving the South Carolina game with an ankle injury. His replacement Xavier Truss left the game against Vanderbilt with an ankle injury as well, clearing the way for freshman Monroe Freeling to step in.

Freeling earned praise for his performance, not just against Vanderbilt but in the weeks of practice leading up to the game.

“About three weeks ago I called him and told him, ‘Monroe you realize you’re one play away and every rep you take in practice you should be imagining you’re in a road game stadium and ready to go. Sure enough, it happened,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I thought he did a good job. There’s a lot of things he could work on. There’s butterflies with that. Fortunately, he had gotten to play in some games but not in that situation. I was thrilled he got to go out there and get some confidence. He’s a really good athlete and he’s a worker. So he’ll work really hard to get better.”

Georgia doesn’t have to answer who will be its right tackle against Florida as the Bulldogs are off this week. The break comes at good time for the right tackle position in particular as it gives Truss and Mims more time to recover.

And there’s a chance Georgia can have all three available against Florida.

Mims had tightrope surgery following the injury. The traditional recovery timeline for that injury takes four to six weeks. The injury occurred six weeks prior to Georgia’s game against Florida.

The Bulldogs have had Mims outfitted with a special shoe in hopes of helping him in his recovery. Smart has rejected putting a timeline on Mims’ return, instead only offering updates on how Mims is progressing.

“He’s weight-bearing, he’s running, he’s moving around,” Smart said. “I thought he looked much better yesterday when he did some stretch and stride stuff. He’s been out there at practice but he hasn’t taken any reps. There’s going to be a timetable on him for the same as everyone else with those injuries. When they’re cleared and they’re comfortable and they can play at a winning rate, they’ll get a chance to go back out there.”

