Georgia continues historic run at No. 1 in AP Top 25

Georgia extended its SEC-record streak of holding the No. 1 ranking in the AP Top 25 poll to 18 weeks on Sunday, which also represents the longest of the college football playoff era.

The Bulldogs (7-0) garnered 43 of 63 first-place votes after dispatching of Vanderbilt by a 37-20 count in Nashville Georgia is now tied for having the third-longest streak of No. 1-rankings with Coach John McKay’s 1972-72 USC teams.

Number-two ranked Michigan had 16 first-place votes, while No. 5 Washington had two first-place votes and Ohio State and Florida State each had one.

Coach Pete Carroll’s USC Trojans of 2003-2005 hold the all-time mark with 33 consecutive polls being ranked No. 1.

• 2003-05 USC, 33

• 2001-02 Miami, 21

• 2021-23 Georgia, 18

• 1972-73 USC, 18

• 1999 Florida State 17

• 2015-16 Alabama 16

• 2017-18 Alabama 16

Kirby Smart, whose Bulldogs head to Florida to play the Gators in Jacksonville, was the defensive coordinator through 2015 at Alabama, recruiting many of the players who were part of the Tide’s previously unprecedented (in the SEC) streaks at No. 1 from 2016-18.

The program Smart built at Georgia has surpassed Nick Saban’s team in some capacities, becoming the only to win back-to-back championships in the four-team CFP era.

The Bulldogs’ current 23-game SEC win streak is bettered only by Paul “Bear” Bryant’s 1976-80 Tide teams (28) and Steve Spurrier’s 1994-97 Florida Gators (24).

Read more at DawgNation.com.