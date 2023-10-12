Georgia confident in the direction of its running back room after early season injuries

ATHENS — Kendall Milton understands that injuries have partially told his story at the University of Georgia. He’s missed time during each of his four seasons in Athens, most recently with a knee injury that saw him miss Georgia’s game against UAB and limited him against Auburn.

But Milton returned to the lineup last week against Kentucky and looked like the physical runner Georgia fans expected him to become. After a low snap from Jared Wilson, Milton and Carson Beck reacted quickly in a goalline situation. The former cleanly fielded a handoff and powered his way into the end zone for Georgia’s final touchdown of the first half.

“I’ve said this before, going through my career — especially at this point — you just learn to be able to control what you can control,” Milton said. “Outside noise, criticism, that’s all going to be a part of it — especially as you continue to level up in terms of this game. But you just get to a point that you just control what you can control. You can’t worry about what other people think because at the end of the day the outside noise isn’t going to do anything for your game, you know what I mean? You’ve just got to do what you’ve got to do, put the work in, and everything plays itself out.”

Milton finished the game with 47 yards on 8 carries, forming a strong duo with fellow senior Daijun Edwards. The Bulldogs ran for 173 yards and posted a season-best 5.58 yards per carry in the win over Kentucky.

Georgia’s two best rushing efforts have come when Milton is on the field. While Edwards has emerged as Georgia’s leading rusher, Milton certainly provides a much-needed boost to the running back room.

“Right now we have a lot of different backs between me, Daijun, Cash (Jones), AP (Andrew Paul), everybody,” Milton said. “It’s a lot of different types of backs, so I feel like it’ll be able to open up the offense and be able to put different schemes and different plays and things like that. Like I said, I’m just excited for the running back room ‘cause everybody — we push each other every single day to make each other better, to get through that barrier.”

Edwards isn’t as vocal as Milton but the two senior running backs share the same sentiment when it comes to the future of the Georgia running back room.

