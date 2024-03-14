Georgia completes late SEC Tournament comeback win over Missouri, faces Florida Thursday

Georgia basketball clawed back and over Missouri to advance past the opening night of the SEC Tournament, 64-59.

The No. 11 seed Bulldogs (17-15, 6-12 SEC) trailed the No. 14 seed Tigers (8-24, 0-18) from the first 20 seconds of the second half until Justin Hill delivered a late 3-pointer at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Hill took Georgia’s lead for good at the 1:43 mark. RJ Melendez rebounded his own missed layup and kicked the ball out to a wide-open Hill at the 3-point line.

Hill, who entered Wednesday night with just 31 made 3-pointers on the season, nailed his third of the night for a 60-59 lead.

