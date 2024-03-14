College

Georgia completes late SEC Tournament comeback win over Missouri, faces Florida Thursday

By Jack Leo, DawgNation

Blue Cain (Getty) NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 13: Blue Cain #0 of the Georgia Bulldogs shoots the ball during the first half against the Missouri Tigers during the first round of the SEC Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 13, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Georgia basketball clawed back and over Missouri to advance past the opening night of the SEC Tournament, 64-59.

The No. 11 seed Bulldogs (17-15, 6-12 SEC) trailed the No. 14 seed Tigers (8-24, 0-18) from the first 20 seconds of the second half until Justin Hill delivered a late 3-pointer at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Hill took Georgia’s lead for good at the 1:43 mark. RJ Melendez rebounded his own missed layup and kicked the ball out to a wide-open Hill at the 3-point line.

Hill, who entered Wednesday night with just 31 made 3-pointers on the season, nailed his third of the night for a 60-59 lead.

