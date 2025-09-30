Georgia coaching stock down, but Chauncey Bowens and Zachariah Branch flex star power

THENS — Kirby Smart built back-to-back College Football Playoff championship teams by not allowing a 26-23 loss to Alabama at the conclusion of the 2017 season “beat him twice.”

Smart and his players and staff will need to show the same resiliency on the heels of a 24-21 loss to the Tide in 2025 if they are to make this season’s 12-team CFP field.

Georgia outplayed Alabama for the majority of the final three quarters last Saturday, but poor third down play calling on offense and defense and three catastrophic mistakes on the field proved too much to overcome.

