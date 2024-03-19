Georgia coach Kirby Smart cracks hilarious Lamborghini joke at Macon TD club

HENS — Kirby Smart might be the best coach in college football, but he’s not above having some good-natured fun at the expense of the great success he has created.

Smart, appearing before the Macon Touchdown Club on Monday night, told the crowd he was considering an alternative mode of transportation after having a bumpy flight down from Athens.

“It was the bumpiest plane ride, windiest plane ride I’ve ever been on, so I was thinking,” Smart said, " Could I have gone in the parking lot, my players parking lot, and maybe got a Lamborghini and drove down really fast?”

The room erupted in laughter with Smart poking fun at notion of him driving a Lamborghini, perhaps with a Georgia High way State Patrol escort, lights flashing, on the highway.

Read more at DawgNation.com