Georgia claims top-15 win over Georgia Tech at Truist Park

By Jack Leo, DawgNation
UGA Baseball (UGA Sports Comm) Before Georgia's game against Quinnipiac at Brooks Field in Wilmington, Nc., on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA) (Conor Dillon/Conor Dillon/UGAAA)
ATLANTA – Georgia baseball planted its flag in the heart of the state, topping Georgia Tech in the baseball version of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate on Tuesday at Truist Park.

The No. 5-ranked Bulldogs (33-6, 10-5 SEC) beat the No. 14-ranked Yellow Jackets (29-8, 14-4 ACC) by a 5-2 count in the Spring Classic to benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

It was a winner-take-all matchup for the in-state rivalry, breaking the recent tradition of an early-season weekend series with visits to both campuses and Coolray Field.

“I told our everybody pregame I’d give them a good 10, 15 minutes when we got out here to get our your phone, look, this place is really cool, obviously it’s the Braves’ park, let’s get all of that out of the way and after that, we’re putting it away and it’s back to playing baseball,” UGA coach Wes Johnson said.

