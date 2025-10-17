Georgia Bulldogs prepare for Top 10 matchup against Ole Miss in Athens

ATHENS, GA — The Georgia Bulldogs are gearing up for a major test this weekend as they take on the Ole Miss Rebels in the first Top 10 matchup in Athens in two years.

Head Coach Kirby Smart says he’s counting on a strong home-field advantage when the Bulldogs face the Rebels between the hedges on Saturday.

“We need it to be loud, we need everybody there in their seats, we need to make it hard to communicate,” Smart said.

The coach added he’s hoping for a big turnout after Ole Miss defeated Georgia last year in Oxford.

Fans can expect a full day of coverage, with pregame beginning at 11:30 a.m. and kickoff set for 3:30 p.m.

ESPN’s College GameDay will also broadcast live from Athens as part of Week 8 of college football.