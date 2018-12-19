Listen Live
College
Georgia Bulldogs keep pace with Bama with some stellar recruiting and deft damage control
By: Chip Towers DawgNation
Georgia football-Nakobe Dean-Towers' Take-Georgia Bulldogs keep pace with Alabama in recruiting

ATHENS — Kirby Smart will have to wait a little while longer before ruling the college football world. He came up just a little short of doing that on Wednesday.

OK, that might be a slight overstatement, but the Georgia Bulldogs’ had another very, very good day in recruiting. Not quite as good as Alabama, granted, and many will point out that out. But when it comes to the the competition these two programs are currently waging on the recruiting trail and on the football field, it’s really splitting hairs when one talks about the difference in landing the nation’s No. 1- and No. 2-ranked recruiting classes. Let’s just say, the Bulldogs didn’t lose any ground to the Crimson Terror on Wednesday. Or anybody else.

And, lest we forget, the 2019 recruiting battle isn’t over just yet. There remains the traditional National Signing Day in February. Wednesday represented the second year of the Early Signing Day, and based on the latest haul, the Bulldogs seem to have taken to it pretty well. After landing the nation’s No. 1-ranked class, Georgia has gone 6, 3, and 2 under Smart’s recruiting watch. Quibble over the points system they use to quantify those rankings if you must but, bottom line, the Bulldogs haven’t fallen behind anybody when it comes to talent acquisition. So, again, there were a bunch of 5-stars in this batch, and Georgia landed pretty much everybody it wanted, with only a plus-one/minus-one tradeoff keeping it from being a perfect day.

The Bulldogs didn’t get the running back they coveted, and that one hurt. Trey Sanders, the No. 1 running back in America per 247Sports, chose the Crimson Tide over Georgia. What made that particularly painful for the Bulldogs is they shifted priorities late to go to all-in for Sanders while moving away from Noah Cain, Sanders’ IMG Academy teammate. Cain signed with Penn State on Wednesday and Bama closed the deal on Sanders, for whom it had led pretty much the whole way.

But you can’t win them all, and the victories Georgia did celebrate on Wednesday certainly were more meaningful than landing yet another No. 1-rated running back. The Bulldogs ought to muddle through somehow with D’Andre Swift, Elijah Holyfield, James Cook and Zamir White still in the backfield next year, and they signed another 4-star runner as it was in Kenny McIntosh of Fort Lauderdale. At the risk of downplaying any loss in recruiting, the SEC’s leading rushing team should live to run the ball again next year.

Otherwise, the Bulldogs were pretty much on target everywhere else. By securing late in the day the nation’s No. 1-ranked inside linebacker in Nakobe Dean of Horn Lake, Miss., signing the No. 1 overall player in America in defensive end/linebacker Nolan Smith first thing in the morning, and landing six highly-rated defensive linemen in between, it was a red-letter day as far Georgia in achieving the recruiting end game to get what one wants/needs. Based on the outcomes of the last two on-field run-ins with the “Enemy in Crimson,” it’s on the defensive side where the Bulldogs are pressed to get better. And they did that.

Keep in mind, Smart and his staff did this while weathering a rather significant 11th hour breach of security. The first day of the quiet period for recruiting on Monday was the day and time that Justin Fields and his family chose to reveal to the world his intention to transfer from Georgia. That’s a dastardly move intended to inflict recruiting harm, and had the potential to undo a lot of the good work that had been done to build the 2019 class. Yet the Bulldogs managed to keep it together and made sure one negative development didn’t lead to others.

Highlighting Wednesday’s real-life drama was what has become a signature move for Smart — the signing day flip. Seemingly out of nowhere, Georgia managed to get 4-star prospect Dwan Mathis, a longtime Ohio State commitment out of Detroit, to sign instead with the Bulldogs. The 6-foot-6, 210-pound quarterback plans to early-enroll in January, which was a paramount requirement given Georgia’s sudden predicament at that position.

Making the move exquisitely diabolic is the potential for it to represent a trade between the Bulldogs and Ohio State. The Buckeyes reportedly have Georgia’s disgruntled 5-star quarterback, so it could effectively end up as a swap. No one’s going to argue at this stage that a raw prospect such as Mathis represents even-swap for a significantly-seasoned former Top 5 player in America. But in the context of these developments, Mathis is exactly what the Bulldogs need — a young quarterback who is coming in specifically as a backup with the expressed intention of learning everything he possibly can about playing the position from Jake Fromm and Georgia’s offensive brain trust.

Meanwhile, there are still a lot of loose ends still to be tied up that have the potential to make this class even better for Georgia. A second quarterback prospect, 4-star John Rhys Plumlee of Hattiesburg, Miss., appears to be receptive to accepting Georgia’s offer to blueshirt until he can work out all his professional baseball options in late spring. Tyrique Stevenson, a high 4-star-rated cornerback from Miami, was expected to have signed with the Bulldogs on Wednesday but won’t announce his decision until Jan. 5 when he plays in the All-American Bowl. Meanwhile, 5-star wide receiver Jadon Haselwood conceivably could do the same, though that seems increasingly unlikely.

Regardless, good is good and strong is strong, and the Bulldogs got better and stronger on Wednesday. Alabama did too, but it didn’t pull away from Georgia.

Meanwhile, let’s all hope and pray together for the distinct possibility next year that three great Peach State quarterbacks will somehow all meet in the College Football playoffs in Georgia’s Fromm, Ohio State’s Fields and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence. Of course, the Bulldogs will likely have to get by Bama for that to happen. But nothing happened this week that should make that any more challenging than it has been.

The post Georgia Bulldogs keep pace with Bama with some stellar recruiting and deft damage control appeared first on DawgNation.

News

  • Photogenic sea otter making waves after tweet about her weight
    Photogenic sea otter making waves after tweet about her weight
    An employee at the Monterey Bay Aquarium in Monterey, California, posted a photo of a bedraggled, apparently overweight sea otter this week, poking a little fun at the animal’s size and calling the otter, named Abby, “a thicc girl.” >> Read more trending news  Many Twitter comments on the “chonk” otter followed, but the tweet implying that Abby is overweight is actually wrong, according to the aquarium. The aquarium’s curator of mammals, Christine DeAngelo, told the Los Angeles Times that the photo was taken at a bad angle and that the 11-year-old otter is really a healthy 46 pounds. “That’s not blubber or anything,” DeAngelo said. “It’s just the angle of her hips and the way she’s rolled. She’s one of our most photogenic animals.” Abby is one of five sea otters at the facility, which helps rehabilitate orphaned pups, the Times reported. She is herself a rescue animal that was not able to be released back into the wild, but the pups she helps raise are. >> Related: Prehistoric otter with wicked teeth, powerful jaws once roamed Earth DeAngelo told the newspaper she was surprised by the photo because the otter is “actually very pretty and usually perfectly groomed.” “We said, ‘Oh, my gosh, look at her!’ She’s not a big animal.”
  • Loved ones continue fight for justice after grandmother found dead in trunk of car
    Loved ones continue fight for justice after grandmother found dead in trunk of car
    One year later, friends and family of a local grandmother say they still don’t have closures after their loved one was found dead in the trunk of a car nearly a year ago. Toni Abad was found dead just two days before Christmas last year.  Fulton County Police said De'Asia Ra'meke Page was charged with murder and aggravated assault on Dec. 24. On Dec. 25, police arrested and charged 18-year-old Jared Kemp with murder. Abad worked at a nearby Publix. Tonight, friends and family gathered to remember Abad and to reaffirm their fight for justice. Channel 2’s Matt Johnson has their story, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
  • Deion Jones has his eyes back on the ball for Atlanta
    Deion Jones has his eyes back on the ball for Atlanta
    Falcons coach Dan Quinn saves some of his highest compliments for defenders who never take their eyes off the ball. Not surprisingly, Quinn raves often about third-year linebacker Deion Jones. The only problem is that Jones, a Pro Bowl alternate pick last season, missed 10 games with a broken foot, and the once-sleek defense fell apart without its signal-caller. But now that Jones is back and healthy, Quinn likes his chances as Atlanta (5-9) prepares to visit Carolina (6-8). 'Our attempts on the football are higher over the last three weeks,' Quinn said. 'Last week was higher than the week before, and that was higher than the week before, and the week before. For him being back in the lineup, that's also a strong indicator of his awareness of the football.' Jones isn't accustomed to getting embarrassed in coverage. He knows his skills are as stout against the pass as they are against the run, so when David Johnson beat him on a 40-yard catch and run on the opening drive of last week's win over Arizona, Jones was livid. 'It kind of throws you off a little bit, and then I have to reset and get back to my details and keep fighting,' Jones told The Associated Press. 'There was still a lot of game to play.' Indeed, on the Cardinals' next possession, Jones was shading Johnson in coverage when defensive end Vic Beasley tipped a pass at the line of scrimmage. Jones snatched the ball from the air and ran 41 yards for a tying touchdown. That was his third score in eight career interceptions. He also had a pick in the end zone last year to save a narrow win over New Orleans. 'I'm always after the ball, man,' Jones said. . That's what we preach, and I try to live that every down when I'm out there. If I see an opp, I take my swing at it. What the Falcons missed most about Jones was his speed. At 6-foot-1, 222 pounds, he has the same size and quickness he had at his pro day at LSU, where he dazzled scouts by running the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds. His pick-six against the Cardinals began the best day of the year for Atlanta's defense. Though it came against an Arizona offense riddled with injuries and horrible statistics, the Falcons still got an interception from Brian Poole and a fumble recovery from Poole and Grady Jarrett. But as they prepare to face a Carolina offense that has backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke replacing injured star Cam Newton, the Falcons need another shutdown performance to improve on a defense that ranks second-worst in third-down percentage and red-zone efficiency, fourth-worst in scoring and eighth-worst against the run. The most important matchup could likely be Jones against Panthers multipurpose back Christian McCaffrey, who can be a nightmare to cover man-to-man. 'That's strength on strength in that instance,' Quinn said. 'We'll rely on Debo quite a bit in that way.' Even if Jones has a slipup similar to one he had against Arizona, Quinn likes his linebacker's chances over the course of a full game. 'It doesn't happen that often with him,' Quinn said. 'People try him a lot, but he's usually right there ready to respond.' Notes: WR Julio Jones was held out of practice Wednesday with a sore hip. Quinn said Jones will play at Carolina. ... Quinn officially ruled out RB Devonta Freeman, sidelined since Week 5 with a groin injury, for the last two games. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
  • PHOTOS: Former President Barack Obama visits D.C. children's hospital
    PHOTOS: Former President Barack Obama visits D.C. children's hospital
  • Dad surprises daughter with shelter dog she fell in love with, but thought was adopted
    Dad surprises daughter with shelter dog she fell in love with, but thought was adopted
    An Oklahoma father surprised his daughter with a Christmas gift she wanted for years: a dog.  >> Read more trending news  However, this wasn’t just any dog, Lance Fuqua explained in a Facebook post. It seems his daughter, Hallee Fuqua, had been volunteering at a local humane society. “She fell in love with a dog named Rambo and visited him often,” Lance Fuqua said. Even though he and his wife told their daughter she should wait until after she graduates from college to adopt a dog, the couple adopted Rambo and were able to keep it a secret with help from the shelter. “She found out this weekend that Rambo had been adopted and she was broken,” Fuqua said. >> Trending: Your dog knows when you’re behaving badly, new research shows The Fuquas surprised their daughter with the dog and recorded the reunion, posting the touching video on social media.  
  • Woman leads police on chase driving 100 mph going the wrong way, police say
    Woman leads police on chase driving 100 mph going the wrong way, police say
    It took some spike strips and two PIT maneuvers to stop a woman who led deputies on a high-speed chase in Coweta County. The woman, Jennifer Ann Martin, 43, had a warrant for violating probation and investigators believe that’s why she took off when a deputy attempted to pull her over. It happened on Dec. 12 around 8 p.m. A deputy noticed Martin was driving with an expired tag. When they attempted to pull her over, she took off. Investigators say she drove recklessly by passing other cars, she drove in the wrong lane speeding toward oncoming traffic, and reached speeds close to 100 mph. TRENDING STORIES: Mom sentenced for running 1 of largest prostitution rings ever in DeKalb Police on scene of deadly shooting in southeast Atlanta GBI employee poses for photo with murder victim's remains GSP troopers laid down spike strips, but they say Martin kept going although all her tires were losing air. As she attempted to get on Interstate 85, a deputy performed a PIT maneuver. It stopped the car for a bit, but Martin took off again. That’s when a trooper did a second PIT maneuver that finally stopped the woman. When deputies ran Martin’s name through their system, they learned she had a warrant for violating probation. Now, between deputies and troopers, Martin is facing 11 more charges. “She put other people’s lives at risk,” said Martin’s neighbor Wendy Kamp. Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes spoke to a few neighbors. They watched the video and can’t believe Martin went that far. “Wow you’d figure in your 40’s you would have learned by now that you can’t outrun the police. Why would you risk it, what if you killed somebody, I'm sorry,” said Kamp.
