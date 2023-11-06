Georgia bounces into season against projected NCAA tourney team Oregon

ATHENS — Georgia basketball will get an early indication of just how close it might be to being an NCAA tourney team this afternoon.

The Bulldogs tip off their regular season in Las Vegas at 4:30 p.m. this afternoon (TV: TruTV) against an Oregon team projected to make the NCAA tourney in Joe Lunardi’s early season “Bracketology.”

Coach Mike White has made no secret of Georgia’s goal to end an NCAA tourney drought that dates back to the 2014-15 season.

First things first, White has focused a team made up of five transfers, five freshmen and six returning letterman on the process that could lead to a breakthrough season in the SEC.

It starts with an early season tested against a seasoned Ducks’ team in T-Mobile Arena in the Naismith Hall of Fame Series.

Oregon has won 20 or more games each of Coach Dana Altman’s 13 seasons at the helm and is a 4.5-point favorite.

It’s the first time UGA is opening the season ahead from home since a 74-64 loss at Clemson in 2016.

“We want to be competitive in our league, which is going to be the best league in the country, so, we try to amp it up a little bit,” White said, explaining why UGA is coming out of the gate against such a strong opponent.

“We’ve got great opportunities starting Monday, so we’ll see. We’ve worked hard and our guys will put their best foot forward in preparation for these next four days. I know we’ll play hard, and I know we’ll play together.”

Read more at DawgNation.com