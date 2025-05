ATHENS -- Georgia’s offense appears to be heating up with the May temperatures at Foley Field.

The No. 10-ranked Bulldogs (41-13, 17-11 SEC) scorched Texas A&M 10-6 thanks to nine runs in the first three innings.

UGA hopes the red-hot start set the tone for a series-clinching win at 6 p.m. on Friday.

A win on Friday would give Georgia its 18th SEC win, which would likely be enough to earn a top-eight national seed.

Read more at DawgNation.