Georgia blows out Tennessee for its 28th straight win

Once again, number one Georgia fell behind early in the game and once again, the Dogs bounced back to roll to its seventh straight win over Tennessee with a 38-10 victory at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville.

The Bulldogs extended their school record winning streak to 28 games as they improved to 11-0 overall and a perfect 8-0 in the SEC for the third straight year.

Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright scored on a 75-yard touchdown run on the game’s first play to put Georgia in an early 7-0 hole, but the Bulldogs didn’t flinch as they outscored the Vols 38-3 the rest of the way.

The Bulldogs trailed in seven of eight SEC games this year but came back to win all of them outscoring the opposition by an average of 38-17.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck was 24-30 for 298 yards and three touchdowns. Beck has now passed for more than 250 yards in every game this season. The three touchdown passes now gives him 21 on the year.

The Bulldogs took their first lead of the game with 3:17 remaining in the first quarter as Dillon Bell received the ball on a toss sweep and then pulled up to throw an 18-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint.

The Bulldogs extended their lead to 17-7 midway through the second quarter, but this time it was Bell catching the touchdown pass instead of throwing it as he caught a nine-yard TD strike from Beck on Georgia’s first possession of the second quarter. It was Bell’s second TD catch of the season. The sophomore from Houston, TX has now rushed for two touchdowns, caught two TD passes, and thrown another this year.

Beck’s other two TD passes went to tight end Brock Bowers to give Georgia a 24-7 lead late in the first half. He then hit Rosemy-Jacksaint again in the third quarter to up Georgia’s lead to 31-10.

Kendall Milton scored Georgia’s final touchdown on a 15-yard run late in the third quarter. It was Milton’s eighth rushing TD of the season and the 17th of his career.

The Georgia defense put together another outstanding game as the Volunteers amassed 277 yards, but only 202 after the game’s first play. Tennessee was held to 22 points and 177 yards below its season averages.

Senior star defender Tykee Smith led the Bulldogs with a career high ten tackles. His previous game high was nine against TCU when he played at West Virginia in 2020.

The Bulldogs close out the regular season next Saturday on the road against Georgia Tech. Kickoff is set for 7:30 P.M. at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta.

