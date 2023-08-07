Georgia to begin season as No. 1 team in Preseason 2023 Coaches Poll

Georgia has ended the last two seasons as the No. 1 ranked team in the country. For the first time in the Kirby Smart era, the Bulldogs will open the season as the No. 1 team in the Coaches Poll.

Georgia received 61 first-place votes in the poll, placing them above No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Alabama, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 LSU. Alabama received four first-place votes and Ohio State received one.

The Bulldogs last opened the season as the No. 1 team in the coaches poll to start the 2008 season. Georgia that year went 10-3.

