College

Georgia to begin season as No. 1 team in Preseason 2023 Coaches Poll

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com

Kirby Smart Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during a press conference at the Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com

Georgia has ended the last two seasons as the No. 1 ranked team in the country. For the first time in the Kirby Smart era, the Bulldogs will open the season as the No. 1 team in the Coaches Poll.

Georgia received 61 first-place votes in the poll, placing them above No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Alabama, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 LSU. Alabama received four first-place votes and Ohio State received one.

The Bulldogs last opened the season as the No. 1 team in the coaches poll to start the 2008 season. Georgia that year went 10-3.

Read more at DawgNation.com.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!