Georgia basketball wrecks Tech, notches season’s third win against ACC opponent

ATHENS – Georgia basketball quickly reminded Georgia Tech who runs the state with a dominant 76-62 home win on Tuesday.

The combination of a stifling Bulldog (6-3) defense and a rowdy student section overflowing into the upper bowl of Stegeman Coliseum forced a sluggish night from the Yellow Jackets (4-3). Tech, fresh off a 72-68 upset of No. 22 Duke, shot just 24 of 75 from the floor as “airball” chants rained down on the Yellow Jackets throughout the night.

“I thought we defended at a really high level against a team that’s really difficult to defend coming off one of the best weeks in college basketball,” UGA coach Mike White said. “I thought our crowd was a big factor in helping us defensively.”

Noah Thomasson led the Bulldog offense for the fourth time this season with 16 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 steals.

The win served as a sign of brighter days ahead for Georgia basketball under White’s leadership.

The same head coach who improved Georgia’s record by 10 wins in his first season took the program another step forward with his first win over Tech. UGA dropped a gutting 79-77 loss to the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta last season.

White and the Bulldogs also notched their third ACC win of the season. Georgia wrestled wins away from Wake Forest (80-77) and Florida State (68-66) in a November that saw five competitive games against high major teams.

White’s recent success on the recruiting trail also factored into the win. The Bulldogs’ top-25 freshman class boosted the offense, namely on the shoulders of Blue Cain.

The Knoxville, Tennessee, product finished with 12 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists, shooting 4 of 7 from 3-point range.

Cain’s performance likely stung the Yellow Jackets more than usual, considering his history with the school. The true freshman signed with Georgia Tech in November of 2022 before requesting a release from his NLI following the firing of former Tech coach Josh Pastner in March.

Read more at DawgNation.



