Georgia basketball: ‘We’re definitely going to be an NCAA (tourney) team’

ATHENS — These Georgia basketball players carry themselves differently — self-assured, confident but not cocky.

“We’re still figuring some things out,” Illinois transfer RJ Melendez said, “but I think we’re definitely going to be an NCAA (tournament) team.”

That hasn’t happened in nine years, and most other UGA men’s basketball teams since then haven’t even broached the subject.

Again, this team is different, and while they don’t bring it up, they certainly aren’t afraid to share their confidence in one another and their coaching staff.

Mike White has been coaching long enough to know that talk doesn’t win games, but he also respects this gritty mix of veterans and talented young players.

So while the Bulldogs are off to 13-5 start with a 3-2 mark in SEC play, just like last year, things are also different.

At least, they are expected to be different when LSU (11-7, 3-2) comes to Stegeman Coliseum for a 6:30 p.m. tip on Wednesday.

UGA marketing has already moved the students to the side court, floor level to generate more noise and excitement. For this game, they’ll be giving away 750 Georgia baseball hats.

It’s the kind of game Georgia has to win if they want to move up from being a fringe bubble team to an NCAA tournament participant for what would be the first time since 2015 -- before Kirby Smart was overseeing football!

