Georgia basketball sparks NCAA tourney hopes with gritty road finish, ends Carolina curse

ATHENS — Mike White is still working on making Georgia an NCAA tourney team, but the one thing he has accomplished is ending South Carolina’s run on the Bulldogs.

Georgia scored a gritty 74-69 win over the Gamecocks in Columbia on Tuesday night, the teams battling well past 11 o’clock after their 9 p.m. tip.

The teams shot 32 free throws apiece, their marksmanship a key difference in the game with UGA making 25 of its attempts (78.1 percent) while South Carolina made only 17 (53.1 percent).

The Bulldogs improved to 13-4 and 3-1 in SEC play in handing South Carolina its first home loss of the season, while White moved to 2-1 against a program that had curiously beaten UGA 12 of 13 times dating back to the 2016-17 season.

“Huge, our biggest win of the year,” White said. “South Carolina is an NCAA tournament team.”

The question is, is Georgia an NCAA tournament team?

The Bulldogs can take a big step toward reaching that goal if they can somehow pull out yet another road win at Kentucky on Saturday, where they will tip against the No. Xx-ranked Wildcats at 6 p.m. in Rupp Arena.

But first, some recognition for the win over the Gamecocks, who CBS Sports tourney expert Joe Lunardi had indeed had the Gamecocks projected in his bracketology.

Granted, South Carolina was merely projected as a fringe team, a No. 8 seed with a KenPom.com ranking of 64 while UGA entered ranked 74th.

But a win like this builds more confidence for this group of Bulldogs, who failed to close out a home game against SEC heavyweight Tennessee on Saturday.

White and his players lamented that missed opportunity, and many wondered how Georgia would respond on the road against a program that had beaten them seven times in a row in Colonial Life Arena.

Read more at DawgNation.com