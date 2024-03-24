Georgia basketball shocks Wake Forest, bounces into NIT quarterfinals

Georgia basketball kept the ball bouncing on its season, upsetting traditional ACC powerhouse Wake Forest on the road in NIT action.

The Bulldogs (19-16) beat the Demon Deacons (21-14) by an a 72-66 count at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Sunday to advance to the NIT quarterfinals.

Georgia got it done with defense and the long ball, the Bulldogs a smoking hot 14-of-27 (51.9 percent) beyond the 3-point line in Winston-Salem and drained 14 of 17 free throws in the game.

Read more at DawgNation.com