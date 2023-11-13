Georgia basketball pulls away for Sunday win over North Carolina Central

Georgia basketball warmed up for its trip to the Bahamas with a 64-54 win over North Carolina Central late Sunday afternoon.

The Bulldogs (2-1) had nine players get at least 13 minutes of playing time against the Eagles (1-2) before an announced crowd of 5,699 at Stegeman Coliseum.

Jabri Abdur-Rahim led UGA scorers with 13 points, getting 10 of those points at the free-throw line on 11 attempts. Justin Hill scored 11 points and had a team-high 4 assists, and Silas Demary added 10 points and a team-high 4 steals.

Georgia, as a team, shot a season-best 80 percent from the free-throw line, making 20 of 25.

Blue Cain scored only 6 points on 2-of-11 shooting, but the freshman pulled down a team-high seven rebounds and blocked two shots.

Georgia outscored North Carolina Central by 13 points with Cain in the game, and indicator of the team’s efficiency with him in the game.

Coach Mike White has talked about the quality depth on this season’s UGA team, and how part of the early season process is sorting out different rotations.

