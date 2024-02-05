Georgia basketball presses on into second half of SEC season, NCAA hopes fading

ATHENS — Georgia basketball will need a major rebound over the next few weeks to revive NCAA tournament postseason hopes.

The Bulldogs got bounced out of their home gym on Saturday, falling 72-62 to South Carolina in front of the sold-out crowd at Stegeman Coliseum.

Georgia’s press and trap game didn’t work to well on defense, and South Carolina’s zone game did.

The Bulldogs were just 1-of-10 shooting the 3-pointer in the second half on Saturday, after opening 8 of 18 in the first half and taking a 40-38 lead into halftime.

Georgia fell to 14-8 overall and 4-5 in the SEC with the loss at the halfway point of the league season, 10th among SEC in the “NET” rating that the NCAA tourney selection committee utilizes.

Team captain Jabri Abdur-Rahim led the Bulldogs with 20 points, but he was just 6-of-15 shooting, including 4-of-12 from 3-point range.

