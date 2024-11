Mike White and the Georgia Bulldogs picked up a big early season win, knocking off No. 22 St. John’s 66-63 in The Bahamas on Sunday.

The win moves Georgia to 6-1 on the season, giving White a signature early-season win over Rick Pitino’s St. John’s squad.

“It was a really emotional game, but we didn’t allow ourselves to be overly emotional,” White said after the win.

“We played with a lot of maturity, especially for our age as a team.”

