Georgia basketball picked 12th in SEC, but Coach Mike White has NCAA tourney aspirations

ATHENS — Mike White has NCAA tourney aspirations, even if it seems few others count Georgia basketball among the contenders.

The SEC Men’s Basketball Media Days take place in Birmingham, Ala., on Wednesday, but the preseason poll has already been released.

The Bulldogs are picked to finish 12th — one spot higher than last year — and none of the Georgia players are among the 12 players that were selected preseason first team and second team.

This UGA team added will have a very different look than the group that finished 11th in the SEC last season and finished 16-16 overall.

The Bulldogs have five transfers and four freshman mixing in with four returning lettermen.

“It’s just a well-rounded team,” said Georgia freshman Blue Cain, a Top 100 recruit who won the team’s slam dunk competition at the Stegmania preseason event.

“We don’t have a lot of egos, we all just want to win, compete and get better each day. I think we have a chance to be a very special group.”

White said the same thing during the offseason and had no problem casually floating the idea this UGA team could make what would be its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2015.

Read more at DawgNation.com.