Georgia basketball made the NCAA tournament for the first time in a decade this past season, going 20-13.

If the Bulldogs are to make it back to the tournament, it will do so without one of its top assistants.

Assistant coach Erik Pastrana is expected to join Jai Lucas’ staff at Miami, according to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports.

Pastrana arrived at Georgia with White prior to the 2023 season, White’s first season in charge.

