Georgia basketball looking SEC-ready after downing Arkansas

ATHENS – Georgia basketball appears ready to hunt in the SEC after its 76-66 home win over Arkansas.

The Bulldogs (12-3, 2-0 SEC) suffocated the Razorbacks (9-5, 0-2), whose 66 points marked their second-lowest total this season.

It was yet another statement win for UGA after scoring a 75-68 win at a rowdy Mizzou Arena to open conference play. Georgia is off to a 2-0 start in SEC action for the first time in a decade.

UGA’s 10th consecutive win also marks its longest streak since the 1947-1948 season.

“We’re not surprised,” UGA guard Justin Hill said on 960 The Ref. “We knew we were going to come in, and we felt like we were the better team, so we played like it.”

Hill led the Bulldog attack with a season-high 19-point total. The veteran guard also provided 3 rebounds and 2 assists in 24 minutes off the bench.

“He’s playing with a high level of confidence,” Georgia coach Mike White said. “When he’s got a live bounce and plays are broken down, whether it’s out of transition or they’ve broken down and it’s late clock, and he’s just in space and he takes one of those off the bounce, that’s an ‘A’ shot for us.

“Justin Hill is one of the most improved players in this league.”

Indeed, Hill has displayed that clutch gene repeatedly as a Bulldog. The former Longwood transfer nailed a fadeaway jumper in the final seconds of Georgia’s 68-66 comeback win over Florida State earlier this season.

Arkansas’ offense found some late momentum after a 24-point first half but could never catch the Bulldogs’ lead. Georgia continued to attack the Razorbacks, never allowing more than six unanswered points.

Freshman Silas Demary Jr. delivered the final blow with 1:03 remaining. The point guard nailed his only 3-pointer of the night in one of its most crucial moments, putting the Bulldogs out of Razorback reach for good.

“Silas hits a huge three, I thought that was the shot of the game,” White said.

Georgia pestered the Razorbacks with active hands all night, forcing 15 turnovers. The Bulldogs took full advantage of Arkansas’ struggles, scoring 25 points off the turnovers.

