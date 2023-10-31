Georgia basketball lands commitment from Jacob Wilkins, son of Georgia legend Dominique Wilkins

Georgia basketball continued its hot recruiting run on Tuesday when it landed a commitment from Jacob Wilkins.

Wilkins is the No. 33 overall prospect in the On3 industry rankings for the 2025 recruiting cycle. He is from Atlanta and plays for Grayson High School. Virginia was Wilkins’ other finalist.

Wilkins is the son of Georgia and Atlanta Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins. The younger Wilkins is listed at 6-foot-8 and 175 pounds, though Dominique said earlier in the day that his son is closer to 6-foot-11.

Jacob Wilkins is the first commitment for the 2025 cycle for the Bulldogs. Georgia picked up its first commitment for the 2024 recruiting cycle last Wednesday when 5-star prospect Asa Newell picked the Bulldogs. He plays for Montverde Academy and is originally from Athens, Ga.Georgia basketball coach Mike White is entering his second season with the program. Georgia went 16-16 in White’s first season. The Bulldogs signed the No. 18 ranked recruiting class in the 2023 cycle.

The Bulldogs won their first exhibition game on Monday night, beating Eastern Kentucky 99-82. Georgia opens the season on Nov. 6 when it plays Oregon in Las Vegas.

Read more at DawgNation.com