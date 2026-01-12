Georgia basketball holds Top 25 ranking 4th consecutive week

ATHENS — Georgia continued its roll as a Top 25-ranked basketball team on Monday, coming in at No. 21 in the most recent Associated Press poll.

The Bulldogs (14-2, 2-1 SEC) fell three spots from last week’s ranking after falling on the road to No. 19 Florida by a 92-77 count last Tuesday before bouncing back with a 75-70 road win at South Carolina on Saturday.

Prior to this season, the most recent time UGA was ranked four or more consecutive weeks in the AP Top 25 was the 2002-03 season, when Jim Harrick was Georgia’s head coach.

