Georgia basketball freshmen offer glimmering hope as NCAA dreams crumble under losing streak

ATHENS – Year two of Georgia basketball’s attempted rebuild to SEC respectability has seen some encouraging strides, particularly in coach Mike White’s first recruiting class.

All three of White’s consensus top-100 recruits - Silas Demary Jr., Blue Cain and Dylan James - have played various roles at differing volumes this season.

Together, they might be teasing a stronger, more talented foundation in the program’s near future as UGA plummets down the conference standings.

The defensive chemistry and late-game ferocity that built Georgia’s 3-1 start to SEC play seems to have dwindled recently.

The Bulldogs’ NCAA Tournament hopes, once shimmering with the possibility of quenching a nine-year drought, have followed suit. UGA, now the No. 10 team in the conference, rides a five-game losing streak into its Saturday home matchup with Florida.

Read more at DawgNation.