Georgia basketball freshmen offer glimmering hope as NCAA dreams crumble under losing streak

By Jack Leo, DawgNation

Silas Demary Jr. (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia guard Silas Demary Jr. (4) during Georgia's game against Alabama at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. (Emma Murray/UGAAA) (Emma Murray/Emma Murray/UGAAA)

ATHENS – Year two of Georgia basketball’s attempted rebuild to SEC respectability has seen some encouraging strides, particularly in coach Mike White’s first recruiting class.

All three of White’s consensus top-100 recruits - Silas Demary Jr., Blue Cain and Dylan James - have played various roles at differing volumes this season.

Together, they might be teasing a stronger, more talented foundation in the program’s near future as UGA plummets down the conference standings.

The defensive chemistry and late-game ferocity that built Georgia’s 3-1 start to SEC play seems to have dwindled recently.

The Bulldogs’ NCAA Tournament hopes, once shimmering with the possibility of quenching a nine-year drought, have followed suit. UGA, now the No. 10 team in the conference, rides a five-game losing streak into its Saturday home matchup with Florida.

