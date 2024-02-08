College

Georgia basketball comeback bid fizzles out in loss at Mississippi State

By Jack Leo, DawgNation

Noah Thomasson (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia guard Noah Thomasson (3) during Georgia's game against North Carolina Central at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (Olivia Wilson/UGAAA) (Olivia Wilson/Olivia Wilson/UGAAA)

Georgia basketball dropped its fourth-straight loss by a 75-62 count after a late upset push stalled out at Mississippi State’s Humphrey Coliseum.

The Bulldogs (14-9, 4-6 SEC) looked primed to pull off an electric road comeback on Wednesday, using a 10-0 run to pull back within three points of the Maroon Bulldogs (15-8, 4-6).

UGA trailed 56-43 with 9:29 remaining. That was when Blue Cain and Noah Thomasson kickstarted Georgia’s offense with back-to-back 3-pointers inside the 9:00 mark.

Georgia trailed just 56-53 at the 6:21 mark after layups from Cain and Justin Hill.

“We got good production again off of the bench,” UGA coach Mike White said. “With us, we’re a little bit unique in that we just throw a bunch of guys out there, and certain guys step up on different nights.”

Read more at DawgNation.

