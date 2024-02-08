Georgia basketball comeback bid fizzles out in loss at Mississippi State

Georgia basketball dropped its fourth-straight loss by a 75-62 count after a late upset push stalled out at Mississippi State’s Humphrey Coliseum.

The Bulldogs (14-9, 4-6 SEC) looked primed to pull off an electric road comeback on Wednesday, using a 10-0 run to pull back within three points of the Maroon Bulldogs (15-8, 4-6).

UGA trailed 56-43 with 9:29 remaining. That was when Blue Cain and Noah Thomasson kickstarted Georgia’s offense with back-to-back 3-pointers inside the 9:00 mark.

Georgia trailed just 56-53 at the 6:21 mark after layups from Cain and Justin Hill.

“We got good production again off of the bench,” UGA coach Mike White said. “With us, we’re a little bit unique in that we just throw a bunch of guys out there, and certain guys step up on different nights.”

Read more at DawgNation.