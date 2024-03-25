Georgia basketball coach Mike White: ‘Let’s go do the same thing to Ohio State’ in NIT quarterfinals

ATHENS — Georgia knocked out yet another basketball school on Sunday, advancing to the NIT quarterfinals.

The Bulldogs -- a nine-point underdog -- built a 19-point lead on traditional ACC power Wake Forest en route to knocking out the Demon Deacons by a 72-66 count in Winston-Salem.

“Let’s go do the same thing to Ohio State,” a joyful Mike White said on his postgame radio interview, his program improving to 19-16 with its fifth road win of the season over a Power 5 opponent.

“We’re going to be in Columbus anyway, might as well compete.”

Georgia and Ohio State bring football schools to mind, the teams meeting in a memorable CFP Peach Bowl showdown in 2022 that was decided by a missed field goal.

