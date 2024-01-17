Georgia basketball claims another SEC road victim with 74-69 win at South Carolina

Georgia basketball silenced another hostile SEC crowd with a 74-69 win at South Carolina on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs (13-4, 3-1 SEC) out-clamped the notoriously staunch Gamecock (14-3, 2-2) defense to the tune of nine turnovers. Georgia jumped ahead for good on a 19-3 run late in the second half where South Carolina shot 0 of 9 from the field.

“Our biggest win of the year,” UGA coach Mike White said. “South Carolina is an NCAA Tournament team.

“Are we fighting in there at a higher level with more physicality than we were a month ago? Absolutely.”

Silas Demary Jr. led UGA’s attack for the third time this season, scoring 15 points with 7 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks and an assist.

The freshman’s poise helped Georgia put the Gamecocks away on the road. Demary Jr. shot 6 of 6 from the free throw line in the game’s last 3:30.

Demary’s late-game marksmanship was particularly impressive considering the fall he took directly before. The Raleigh, N.C., product was bumped while jumping for an offensive rebound and fell hard on his backside.

Demary Jr. lay under the basket for a while before getting back on his feet to finish the win.

“I haven’t had a freshman any more physically and mentally tough than him,” White said of Demary Jr. “By the end of the year, if you ask me, I might say he’s number one.”

