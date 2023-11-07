Georgia basketball can’t measure up to Oregon, Ducks soar in 82-71 win

Georgia basketball had its challenges with Oregon on Monday afternoon, but hustle and resiliency were not among them.

The Bulldogs trailed throughout most all of game but avoided the blowout, scrapping back each time the Ducks threatened to runaway.

“We fought to the bitter end,” Georgia coach Mike White said. “We weren’t crisp enough .... We’re trying to build something, but we have to do a better job.”

All-Pac-12 post N’Faly Dante led Oregon, which led by as many as 20 points en route to the 82-71 win over the Bulldogs at T-Mobile Arena in the Naismith Hall of Fame Series.

Dante, a 6-11, 220-pound force, scored 16 points and pulled down a career-high 21 rebounds as the Ducks used their size and athleticism to outscore Georgia 48-20 in the paint and hold a commanding 63-41 rebounding edge.

“They dominated us on the glass,” White said. “My goodness those rebounding numbers are staggering, unbelievable.”

Nike co-founder and billionaire Phil Knight was court side watching as Oregon’s talent advantage was obvious throughout the contest.

Jabri Abdur-Rahim scored 18 points to lead the Bulldogs, including a 3-pointer with 1:55 left to cut the lead to 78-68.

UGA’s big men were not able to come up big enough.

Russel Tchewa, UGA’s 7-foot transfer portal addition from South Florida, had 5 points and 9 rebounds in the 20 minutes he played.

Frank Anselem, a 6-10 center who transferred into UGA from Syracuse last year, failed to score and had just one rebound the 7 minutes he was in the game.

White’s most efficient lineup was of the smaller, quicker variety.

