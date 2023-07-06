College

Georgia baseball’s Charlie Condon named Baseball America’s Freshman of the Year amid Team USA succes

By Mike Griffth, DawgNation

Georgia baseball slugger Charlie Condon is still running red-hot in the summer months.

Condon was named Baseball America’s Freshman of the Year on Wednesday following a historical season at UGA and a blistering start for USA Baseball’s Collegiate National Team.

The redshirt freshman played a ‘Captain America’ role of sorts on the Fourth of July, delivering a walk-off single to lift Team USA over Chinese Taipei.

Condon’s walk-off capped a five-game sweep of Chinese Taipei for the season. He slapped a two-RBI single through the left side of the infield for the 7-6 win.

“It’s been kind of a crazy night all around with the fireworks going and everything,” Condon said. “It’s giving kind of Sandlot vibes, but it’s been a great time with these guys.”

Condon is hitting .368 with four home runs after nine games in the league, which requires wooden bats. The power-packing first baseman mashed a grand slam in a 17-1 win over Chinese Taipei on Monday.

