College

Georgia baseball sweeps No. 11 Alabama out of Athens with 10-5 Sunday win

By Jack Leo - DawgNation

Georgia Baseball (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia during Georgia’s game against Georgia Southern at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, Mar. 29, 2023. (Kari Hodges/UGAAA) (Kari Hodges)

By Jack Leo - DawgNation

ATHENS – Georgia baseball finished its bounce-back weekend with a 10-5 win over No. 11 Alabama, completing a SEC home-opening sweep.

The Bulldogs (21-4, 3-3 SEC) dominated at the plate again, adding four more homers to their NCAA-leading total of 74.

UGA hit 11 long balls off Alabama (18-6, 2-4) pitching this weekend.

Corey Collins got the fun started for the Bulldogs with his third leadoff homer of the week. Collins slapped a belt-high heater over the bleachers behind right field to set the tone.


Read more at. DawgNation.com

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!