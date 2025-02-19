College

Georgia baseball player sues NCAA for extra year of eligibility

By Jack Leo, DawgNation
Dylan Goldstein (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia outfielder Dylan Goldstein (25) during Georgia's game against NC State at the NCAA Athens Super Regional at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Monday, June 10, 2024. (Kari Hodges/UGAAA)\r\r\r\r\r\r\r\r\r (Kari Hodges/Kari Hodges/UGAAA)
By Jack Leo, DawgNation

ATHENS -- Georgia baseball could be seeing another starter from last season return to its roster in 2025 thanks to a lawsuit against the NCAA.

Dylan Goldstein, who provided a powerful bat in the middle of the Bulldogs’ lineup last season, has filed the lawsuit seeking another year of eligibility.

The lawsuit comes on the heels of an NCAA waiver allowing athletes who competed at non-NCAA schools an extra year of eligibility.

The waiver does not help Goldstein, however, as it covers eligibility for the 2025-2026 academic year.

