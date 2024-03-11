Georgia baseball off to best start in modern history, sweeps last nonconference weekend series

ATHENS -- Georgia baseball’s toughest tests all lie ahead in conference play, but the team is off to a historically strong start through four weeks.

The Bulldogs have been near-perfect, winning 16 of their first 17 games for the program’s best start in modern history. UGA sealed its third series sweep at Foley Field in as many weekends, run-ruling Northern Colorado 11-1 on Sunday.

It was Georgia’s sixth run-rule of the season.

Georgia dominated the Bears (0-16) all weekend, outscoring the Big Sky Conference member 55-9 in four games.

Read more at DawgNation.