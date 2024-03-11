College

Georgia baseball off to best start in modern history, sweeps last nonconference weekend series

By Jack Leo, DawgNation

Fernando Gonzalez (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia catcher Fernando Gonzalez (13) during Georgia's game against Northern Colorado at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Sunday, Mar. 10, 2024. (Kari Hodges/UGAAA) (Kari Hodges/Kari Hodges/UGAAA)

ATHENS -- Georgia baseball’s toughest tests all lie ahead in conference play, but the team is off to a historically strong start through four weeks.

The Bulldogs have been near-perfect, winning 16 of their first 17 games for the program’s best start in modern history. UGA sealed its third series sweep at Foley Field in as many weekends, run-ruling Northern Colorado 11-1 on Sunday.

It was Georgia’s sixth run-rule of the season.

Georgia dominated the Bears (0-16) all weekend, outscoring the Big Sky Conference member 55-9 in four games.

