Georgia baseball NCAA Super Regional sells out in 5 minutes, NCAA controls pricing, distribution

By Mike Griffith, DawgNatin

UGA Baseball Georgia outfielder Will Campbell (20) during the Bulldogs' game against Mercer at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, Mar. 14, 2017. (Photo by John Paul Van Wert) (John Paul Van Wert)

ATHENS — The Georgia baseball NCAA Tournament Super Regional sold out in less than five minutes on Wednesday morning and 24 hours later a pair of $15 face value general admission seats are going for $100 or more each.

The Bulldogs have been a hot ticket much of the season, with first-year coach Wes Johnson leading UGA to a No. 7-national seed and this best-of-three series against No. 10-national seed North Carolina State with the winner advancing to the College World Series in Omaha.

The regular-season individual ticket pricing was $8 for reserved seats and $5 for general admission, with UGA students with a valid ID getting in free.

The NCAA controls the pricing and ticket allocations for the tournament sites, essentially rendering them essentially “neutral,” so University of Georgia officials explained they didn’t have much flexibility on the issue.

