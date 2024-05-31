College

Georgia baseball marches forward under Wes Johnson in NCAA Regional

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Wes Johnson (UGA Sports Comm) Ike Cousins Head Baseball Coach Wes Johnson before Georgia's game against Vanderbilt at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Friday, May 03, 2024. (Kari Hodges/UGAAA) (Kari Hodges/Kari Hodges/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Georgia first-year baseball coach Wes Johnson could — and should — take a bow.

Already, the Bulldogs — UGA’s beloved “Diamond Dawgs” have exceeded most outside expectations by landing a No. 7-national seed after being picked to finish sixth in the SEC East Division.

Georgia (39-15) opens NCAA Regional play at Foley Field with a 1:06 p.m. game (ESPN-plus stream) against Army (31-21).

The Bulldogs are a heavy favorite to win and advance to play the winner of the 7:06 p.m. game between UNC-Wilmington (39-19) and Georgia Tech (31-23) on Saturday in the four-team, double-elimination regional.

