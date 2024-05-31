Georgia baseball marches forward under Wes Johnson in NCAA Regional

ATHENS — Georgia first-year baseball coach Wes Johnson could — and should — take a bow.

Already, the Bulldogs — UGA’s beloved “Diamond Dawgs” have exceeded most outside expectations by landing a No. 7-national seed after being picked to finish sixth in the SEC East Division.

Georgia (39-15) opens NCAA Regional play at Foley Field with a 1:06 p.m. game (ESPN-plus stream) against Army (31-21).

The Bulldogs are a heavy favorite to win and advance to play the winner of the 7:06 p.m. game between UNC-Wilmington (39-19) and Georgia Tech (31-23) on Saturday in the four-team, double-elimination regional.

