Georgia baseball cruises to 10-0 win, Wes Johnson era starts with sweep of UNC Asheville

ATHENS – Georgia baseball started its new era under coach Wes Johnson with a sweep and a lazy Sunday 10-0 run-rule of UNC Asheville.

The Bulldogs (3-0) suffocated Asheville (0-3) batters, allowing just two hits and no walks with eight strikeouts. UGA cashed in on a rocky day from the UNC-A pitching staff, scoring four of its runs on bases-loaded walks.

Leighton Finley dominated in his first career start on the mound. Georgia’s former closer dealt four scoreless innings with five strikeouts, no walks and a hit.

Southern New Hampshire transfer Josh Roberge relieved Finley with three more scoreless frames, giving up one hit and striking out three.

Johnson’s staff finished the weekend with 12 hits allowed after 11-2 and 17-5 wins on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Read more at DawgNation.