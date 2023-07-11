Georgia baseball coach Wes Johnson collecting talent, building confident program

ATHENS — Wes Johnson takes over as Georgia’s new head coach with a shiny new CWS ring from LSU and a belief he can get another one coaching the Bulldogs.

“It’s all about the players,” Johnson said, explaining his approach to leading Georgia baseball into the future.

“You take them to another level, and the winning takes care of itself.”

To Johnson’s point, the Bulldogs’ talent has not measured up to other programs in the SEC.

Pitcher Jaden Woods was the only Georgia player selected in the first two days and 10 rounds of the Major League Baseball Draft, going to the Pittsburgh Pirates in the seventh round with the 197th overall pick.

