Georgia backfield hard at work, Trevor Etienne challenged, Roderick Robinson surging

ATHENS — Georgia tailback Trevor Etienne is getting “coached up” in the aftermath of his reckless driving and DUI arrest on Sunday morning.

UGA program sources confirmed Etienne was recently working one-on-one with an assistant pushing a weighted blocking sled during practice.

It had the look of extra conditioning, for ages effectively used within sports teams and military units as an inner-disciplinary measure.

Coach Kirby Smart came out in strong support of Etienne’s character at his Tuesday press conference, addressing the star running back’s arrest and the consequences to come after the Florida transfer’s well-documented traffic stop.

Read more at DawgNation.com