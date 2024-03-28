College

Georgia backfield hard at work, Trevor Etienne challenged, Roderick Robinson surging

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Roderick Robinson II (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia running back Roderick Robinson II (0) during Georgia's practice session in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Griffin DeJoy/Griffin DeJoy/UGAAA)

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

ATHENS — Georgia tailback Trevor Etienne is getting “coached up” in the aftermath of his reckless driving and DUI arrest on Sunday morning.

UGA program sources confirmed Etienne was recently working one-on-one with an assistant pushing a weighted blocking sled during practice.

It had the look of extra conditioning, for ages effectively used within sports teams and military units as an inner-disciplinary measure.

Coach Kirby Smart came out in strong support of Etienne’s character at his Tuesday press conference, addressing the star running back’s arrest and the consequences to come after the Florida transfer’s well-documented traffic stop.

Read more at DawgNation.com

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!