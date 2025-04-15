College

Georgia back in Top 5, knocks Arkansas from No. 1 spot in polls with series win

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
Henry Hunter (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia baseball team after Georgia's game against Arkansas at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Sunday, April 13, 2025. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
ATHENS — Georgia baseball moved up to No. 5 in the major polls on the heels of winning its home series with previously No. 1-ranked Arkansas over the weekend.

The Bulldogs are No. 5 according to the rankings released on Monday by D1Baseball.Com, Baseball America and the USA Today Coaches Poll after winning a home series over a No. 1-ranked team for the first time since accomplishing the feat against Mississippi State in 1993.

Georgia (32-6) looks to bring momentum into its game with No. 14-ranked Georgia Tech (29-7) when the teams meet 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Truist Park in Atlanta.

