Georgia back in Top 5, knocks Arkansas from No. 1 spot in polls with series win

ATHENS — Georgia baseball moved up to No. 5 in the major polls on the heels of winning its home series with previously No. 1-ranked Arkansas over the weekend.

The Bulldogs are No. 5 according to the rankings released on Monday by D1Baseball.Com, Baseball America and the USA Today Coaches Poll after winning a home series over a No. 1-ranked team for the first time since accomplishing the feat against Mississippi State in 1993.

Georgia (32-6) looks to bring momentum into its game with No. 14-ranked Georgia Tech (29-7) when the teams meet 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Truist Park in Atlanta.

Read more at DawgNation.