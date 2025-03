ATHENS — Basketball March Madness, Spring Football, Baseball…

Somewhere, fourth-year UGA athletic director Josh Brooks is smiling, his Georgia athletics program rolling with front-line sports on the upswing.

Has there been a more promising anticipation for collegiate sports this time of year at the University of Georgia?

It starts with Kirby Smart and football, of course, because this is Georgia, and the gridiron represents the engine for the sports revenue train.

Read more at DawgNation.