Georgia announces raise, contract extension for baseball coach Wes Johnson

Georgia announced an extension for baseball coach Wes Johnson, tying him to the school through 2031.

Financial details for the deal were not provided but a statement put out by the school states that Johnson will also receive a raise.

“I’d like to thank Josh Brooks, President Jere Morehead, and all our fans for their commitment to Georgia Baseball,” Johnson said in a statement. “We have received tremendous support from day one, and that is evident from the $45 million renovation that was completed this year that is vital for our player development, recruiting and the overall fan experience at Foley Field.”

Johnson is in his second season with the school and has the team positioned for another strong postseason showing. Georgia went 42-14 this season, including going 18-12 in the SEC. The Bulldogs are the No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

