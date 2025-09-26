Georgia announces contract extensions for Mike White, three other head coaches

The University of Georgia announced it had agreed to contract extensions with men’s basketball coach Mike White, track and field coach Caryl Smith-Gilbert, women’s tennis coach Drake Bernstein and equestrian coach Meghan Boenig.

“These coaches were part of an outstanding year for Georgia Athletics and continue to build their programs for future success,” Georgia Athletic Director Josh Brooks said in a statement.

“They each represent our department in a first-class manner and serve as exceptional role models for our current and future student-athletes. We look forward to many great days ahead.”

Read more at DawgNation.