Georgia A.D. Josh Brooks reveals state of programs, facilities and football ticket pricing

ATHENS — Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks took time with DawgNation to address some of the Bulldogs’ most pressing and promising issues.

UGA has projects with several facilities underway, most notably the first phase of renovations to Sanford Stadium, Foley Field and softball’s Jack Turner Stadium.

The bill between the three of those two-phase projects is an estimated $143 million, a figure that shows just how much more aggressive — and progressive — Georgia athletics has gotten since Brooks took over following the 2021 season.

UGA athletics ranks fifth in the nation — and third in the expanded SEC — with more than $203 million in revenue — with $169 million in expenses, per the formula applied by the USA Today.