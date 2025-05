Georgia will open the 2025 season against Marshall on Aug. 30.

Next it will play Austin Peay on Sept. 6 before then visiting Tennessee on Sept. 13.

The game times and television networks for all three of those games have been announced by ESPN.

Georgia’s home opener against Marshall is set for a 3:30 p.m. start time, with the game being broadcast on ESPN.

