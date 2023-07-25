Future Georgia football Hall of Famers among 2023 preseason picks, flashback to 2021

ATHENS — Georgia football is loaded with All-SEC players entering into 2023 with 11 first-team preseason picks and 16 in all per last week’s assembled media in Nashville.

Some of the Bulldogs’ players are more of a sure thing than others to make the postseason first-team All-SEC squad.

Tight end Brock Bowers and center Sedrick Van Pran are the two safest bets to show up on the postseason all-star teams and might one day be College Football Hall of Famers, each with two years of starting experience on national championship teams already behind them.

Bowers already has the credentials and is likely a future HOF first-ballot pick, while Van Pran must earn All-American honors this season to become eligible.

