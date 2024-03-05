Full UGA testing results and measurements from the 2024 NFL Combine

ATHENS — The 2024 NFL Combine has come to a close, with the offensive linemen finishing up their drills on Monday morning.

In total, Georgia had 11 players take the field at the NFL combine. That was tied for the fourth most of any program at the event.

Georgia has been the top talent-producing program of late, with 34 Bulldogs being drafted in the previous three NFL drafts. It seems the Bulldogs have another strong crop of players heading into the NFL, with their performances this weekend undoubtedly helping them.

Below is a full list of how each player tested this week while in Indianapolis. Georgia players will get another chance to show NFL teams what they can do at the team’s pro day, which is scheduled for March 13.

