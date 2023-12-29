Freshman tight end Jaden Reddell makes a big first impression for Georgia football

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — In all likelihood, Georgia will have to replace Brock Bowers moving forward. While his status for the Orange Bowl is uncertain, his legacy as one of the best players in college football history is cemented. He’s seen as one of the top players in the upcoming NFL draft and a surefire first-round pick.

Replacing him won’t be easy. But Bowers’ production — he has led Georgia in receiving in each of his years in college — has made finding and landing elite tight end prospects easier for tight ends coach Todd Hartley.

“Yeah, obviously it sells itself. Kids love numbers, kids love stats, kids love production, kids want the ball. The fact that you see the numbers we have produced in the offense with the tight ends in our offense, it makes the sell a little bit easier for sure.”

While comparisons to Bowers won’t be fair, it seems Georgia may already have its next impressive tight end already on the roster. In a brief media viewing of Georgia practice on Wednesday, incoming freshman Jaden Reddell immediately stood out due to his size and athletic ability.

Reddell’s recruiting profile lists him as 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds. Seeing him pose for a picture with a handful of other Georgia early enrollees leads one to believe those numbers are inaccurate.

Reddell arrives at Georgia with plenty of hype, even prior to his time on the practice field. He was the No. 4 ranked tight end in the 2024 signing class and Georgia’s highest-rated offensive signee.

That he is with the team as it goes through bowl practices should only further speed up his development.

“You can see a lot of raw talent from these guys that have come in on both sides of the ball, offense and defense,” quarterback Carson Beck said. “Definitely excited to see them come in. As we start back up in January, February with workouts and then spring football.”

Read more at DawgNation.com