Freshman Jordan Hall already showing why ‘he’s going to be real impactful’ for Georgia

ATHENS — Kirby Smart said it again when speaking to reporters last night.

While he likes the talent on this defensive line, he just doesn’t see a fully formed Jordan Davis or Jalen Carter-like player out there for Georgia.

“You always want really disruptive, violent, quick, twitchy players. Everybody wants that,” Smart said. “You need both. You need someone that can do that, you need somebody that can anchor and handle double teams and strike blocks. We have guys that can be disruptive — I just don’t know if they can do it consistently and do it and stop the run as well without guessing sometimes. Our defensive linemen are perfectly capable. There’s not that kind of guy.”

Smart was then quick to point out that Davis or Carter were not finished products when they first arrived at Georgia. It took time for them to evolve into the Godzilla-like terrors they became on the defensive line.

