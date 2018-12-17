Around the Dawg House will bring you daily updates from what people and publications are saying about Georgia, from inside and outside of Athens.
Former Georgia recruiting target Aubrey Solomon to transfer
Georgia put together the No. 3 overall recruiting class for the 2017 recruiting cycle and at the time it is one of the best in program history. But there was one glaring absence in the form of 5-star defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon. He was the No. 23 overall player in the class and the No. 2 player in the state. However, he ultimately ended up picking Michigan.
But now it seems that Solomon is once again up for grabs, as DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell has learned that Solomon is transferring from Michigan after two seasons. Solomon has yet to use his redshirt, as he played in all 12 games his freshman season, but only played in five games this season. He did miss time this season as he underwent knee surgery after the Wolverines’ opening game.
Over the course of two seasons, Solomon registered 19 tackles, with 2.0 for loss.
Georgia heavily recruited Solomon, and finished as the runner-up to Michigan. After national signing day in 2017, Kirby Smart moved on from defensive line coach Tracy Rocker, and replaced him with Tray Scott. For its 2019 class, Georgia has three commitments from defensive tackles, including 5-star commit Travon Walker. Tramel Walthour, a junior college prospect, has already enrolled at Georgia and begun practicing with Georgia.
Smart and Georgia have shown before that they will go back for a player they missed coming out of high school, as Georgia landed wide receiver Demetris Robertson after he transferred from Cal this summer. Georgia recruited the wide receiver heavily when he was a prospect during the 2016 cycle, but he ultimately picked Cal. Robertson was granted eligibility for the 2018 season, but played sparingly and did not record a catch. The wide receiver did have 4 carries for 109 yards. If Solomon wants to play right away, as opposed to sitting out a season
Solomon hails from Leesburg, Ga., and played high school football with current Georgia safety Otis Reese at Lee County High School. IT will be worth monitoring whether or not Georgia gets involved with the former 5-star recruit. Should Solomon want to play right away, he will need to apply for a waiver with the NCAA to be granted immediate eligibility.
Best stories from around DawgNation
- WATCH: Georgia football coach Kirby Smart reveals plans to replace Mel Tucker
- Georgia football injury update: D’Andre Walker currently out
- Kirby Smart confirms that TE Luke Ford will be back with team for bowl
- Mentor describes 5-star Jadon Haselwood’s official as a “great” visit
- Why Georgia football has to beat Alabama on the recruiting front this week
- Georgia Bulldogs waste 18-point lead to fall to No. 20 Arizona State 76-74
- Dawgs still have a great bowl game, even if it’s not in the playoff
- Handing out our own Georgia football awards for the 2018 season
- Your holiday 3-pack: Kirby the Closer, running down Bama and solving the Great 8 Debate
The post Former 5-star UGA recruiting target Aubrey Solomon to transfer from Michigan appeared first on DawgNation.