Listen Live
cloudy-day
43°
H 59
L 37

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
43°
Clear
H 59° L 37°
  • cloudy-day
    43°
    Current Conditions
    Clear. H 59° L 37°
  • clear-day
    59°
    Today
    Clear. H 59° L 37°
  • clear-day
    57°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 57° L 38°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
College
Former 5-star UGA recruiting target Aubrey Solomon to transfer from Michigan
Close

Former 5-star UGA recruiting target Aubrey Solomon to transfer from Michigan

Former 5-star UGA recruiting target Aubrey Solomon to transfer from Michigan

Former 5-star UGA recruiting target Aubrey Solomon to transfer from Michigan

By: Connor Riley DawgNation
Aubrey Solomon-Michigan-transfer-georgia football

Around the Dawg House will bring you daily updates from what people and publications are saying about Georgia,  from inside and outside of Athens.

Former Georgia recruiting target Aubrey Solomon to transfer

Georgia put together the No. 3 overall recruiting class for the 2017 recruiting cycle and at the time it is one of the best in program history. But there was one glaring absence in the form of 5-star defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon. He was the No. 23 overall player in the class and the No. 2 player in the state. However, he ultimately ended up picking Michigan.

But now it seems that Solomon is once again up for grabs, as DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell has learned that Solomon is transferring from Michigan after two seasons.  Solomon has yet to use his redshirt, as he played in all 12 games his freshman season, but only played in five games this season. He did miss time this season as he underwent knee surgery after the Wolverines’ opening game.

Over the course of two seasons, Solomon registered 19 tackles, with 2.0 for loss.

Georgia heavily recruited Solomon, and finished as the runner-up to Michigan. After national signing day in 2017, Kirby Smart moved on from defensive line coach Tracy Rocker, and replaced him with Tray Scott. For its 2019 class, Georgia has three commitments from defensive tackles, including 5-star commit Travon Walker. Tramel Walthour, a junior college prospect, has already enrolled at Georgia and begun practicing with Georgia.

Smart and Georgia have shown before that they will go back for a player they missed coming out of high school, as Georgia landed wide receiver Demetris Robertson after he transferred from Cal this summer. Georgia recruited the wide receiver heavily when he was a prospect during the 2016 cycle, but he ultimately picked Cal. Robertson was granted eligibility for the 2018 season, but played sparingly and did not record a catch. The wide receiver did have 4 carries for 109 yards. If Solomon wants to play right away, as opposed to sitting out a season

Solomon hails from Leesburg, Ga., and played high school football with current Georgia safety Otis Reese at Lee County High School. IT will be worth monitoring whether or not Georgia gets involved with the former 5-star recruit. Should Solomon want to play right away, he will need to apply for a waiver with the NCAA to be granted immediate eligibility.

 

Best stories from around DawgNation

The post Former 5-star UGA recruiting target Aubrey Solomon to transfer from Michigan appeared first on DawgNation.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

News

  • Army sergeant shot 13 times in Iraq earns college degree
    Army sergeant shot 13 times in Iraq earns college degree
    An Army sergeant in the 101st Airborne Division, shot 13 times during a mission in Iraq, completed another rendezvous with destiny Saturday when he walked across a stage to receive his college degree, WSMV reported. >> Read more trending news  Jay Strobino, whose acts of heroism are documented in Jim Frederick’s 2011 book, “Black Hearts: One Platoon’s Descent into Madness in Iraq’s Triangle of Death,” earned his diploma at Middle Tennessee State University, majoring in exercise science, the television station reported. Strobino took a bullet in the leg that snapped his femur, was shot twice in the lung and another bullet pierced his neck. 'Yeah, it's wild,' Strobino told WSMV. 'It's nothing short of a miracle that I'm alive let alone standing on my own legs moving my own body. 'My mind hasn't caught up. I still can't grasp it. It still feels surreal. It still feels like a dream, like this is not real, and it's wild.” Strobino also minored in biology and said he is thinking about pursuing his master’s degree at MTSU, the television station reported. He said he wants to land a job at the United States Department of Veterans Affairs so he can help other veterans reach their post-military goals. 'The sky isn't even the limit. You can push past that, like there is no limit,' Strobino told WSMV. 
  • 'Zero-tolerance' immigration policy hits snag in California
    'Zero-tolerance' immigration policy hits snag in California
    One by one, U.S. Magistrate Judge William Gallo called the names of 14 defendants who were charged with entering the country illegally. Defense attorneys told him the government had already deported them to Mexico, making it impossible for them to appear. In a rebuke to the government, the judge immediately dismissed all charges and ordered that their bond money be returned. The scene played out every day for several weeks in San Diego — another example of judges challenging President Donald Trump's moves on immigration in ways large and small. Last month, a different judge halted an administration policy to deny asylum to people who enter the country illegally. Federal prosecutors introduced the mass hearings on immigration charges in California in July, adopting a model that has been in place for years elsewhere on the U.S.-Mexico border. The hearings soon began running past 6 p.m. regularly. Defense attorneys frequently objected that they didn't have enough time to consult with their clients, who appeared in the same clothes they wore crossing the border a day or so earlier. Then, on Sept. 17, Gallo announced that judges would no longer accept guilty pleas at initial appearances, as they do in Arizona and Texas. Instead, they began setting second hearings for five days later. Immigrants who posted bail before their return dates were deported. 'The government, in many respects, was duplicitous,' Gallo said on a recent Friday, referring to the decision to deport defendants before they could return to court for resolution of their cases. On the same day, Gallo dismissed charges against the 14 defendants, many of them Mexican men who were caught hiding amid boulders and thick brush in rugged mountains east of San Diego. The administration countered on Oct. 9, saying it would not deport people until their criminal cases were completed. That stopped cases from being dismissed but introduced new problems: Keeping people in custody for longer periods strained detention space and imposed higher costs. 'They wanted it to be a one-day thing, like it is across the whole border, because it's cheaper,' said Jami Ferrara, who represents defense attorneys on a panel with judges and prosecutors working on the changes. 'It's not a cheap system.' It is unclear how many cases were dismissed in San Diego, but defense attorneys estimate it was hundreds. While dismissing the cases did not free people in the U.S., it undermined the purpose of Trump's 'zero tolerance' illegal immigration policy: to notch criminal convictions. First-time offenders are punished by up to six months in prison and can be charged with a felony if caught again. The legal skirmishes in San Diego court have not drawn a public reaction from Trump, and the Justice Department and Customs and Border Protection agency declined to comment. It costs the Marshals Service an average of almost $90 a day to house a defendant. In San Diego, space is at a premium, with room for only 815 people at the main holding facility. To address any space limitations, the Marshals Service has agreements with state and local governments and the federal Bureau of Prisons, as well as contracts with private companies, spokesman Drew Wade said. Defendants received a lift from The Bail Project, a nonprofit group launched in January that has established revolving bail funds in San Diego and six other cities across the U.S. Robin Steinberg, its chief executive, said the group came to San Diego on Aug. 20 and provided bail to 700 immigrants in its first seven weeks. The Bail Project has yet to expand to other border courts that hold mass hearings for illegal entry. 'Our current focus is to assist as many people as we can in San Diego,' Steinberg said. For now, many defendants are unable to make because some judges insist they be released to 'a third-party custodian' in California, often a relative who is responsible for making sure they return to court. But some family members may be reluctant to come forward if they are in the country illegally, and many live far from San Diego. Defense attorneys have objected to the requirement. 'It is extremely unusual for courts to require a third-party custodian in misdemeanor cases,' said David Loy, legal director for the ACLU of San Diego and Imperial counties. 'These are basically federal petty offenses at the lowest level.' Mass hearings on immigration charges were introduced in Del Rio, Texas, in 2005 and spread within a few years to other federal courts on the border— except California. Courtrooms in Tucson, Arizona, and McAllen, Texas, filled with about 70 people a day who pleaded guilty at their first appearance and were typically sentenced to time already served. The administration said in May that it would prosecute every illegal entry under zero tolerance. But after a backlash over widespread separation of families, officials retreated in June by generally exempting adults who come with their children. Days later, a federal judge ruled against separating families. In San Diego, each defense attorney is assigned no more than four clients a day and, on most days there are only 10 attorneys, resulting in a cap of 40. Fred Sheppard, an assistant U.S. attorney, recently said in court that the Border Patrol arrests 90 to 140 people a day in San Diego, implying that many are not prosecuted. (The administration says there has been a 'slight uptick' in families crossing illegally and turning themselves in since a large caravan of Central American migrants reached Tijuana, Mexico, last month.) The prosecutor spoke as the government presented 43 people for prosecution, three over that day's cap. Three men entered the jury box and were told by Gallo that their cases were being dismissed because they had not had a chance to speak with an attorney. 'The system is burgeoning,' the judge said.
  • 3 arrested with 150 pounds of pot in luggage at Boston airport, police say
    3 arrested with 150 pounds of pot in luggage at Boston airport, police say
    Three Californians were arrested at Logan Airport in Boston on Saturday morning after Massachusetts State Police said they found 150 pounds of marijuana in their luggage.  >> Read more trending news  Police said they were tipped off by officers in California after the trio's American Airlines flight left Sacramento.  State troopers watched Jerry McNair, 48, Ladonna Hardman, 57, and Saudia Watson, 37, get off the plane together in Boston and followed them to the baggage claim area.  After retrieving their bags, police said they asked to look inside. When the three refused searches, police arrested them and filed warrants.  Upon searching the bags, police said they found 50 pounds of cannabis in each bag.  All three were charged with trafficking in marijuana and conspiracy to violate drug laws. 
  • Little if any progress as partial government shutdown looms
    Little if any progress as partial government shutdown looms
    The fight over President Donald Trump's $5 billion wall funds has deepened, threatening a partial government shutdown in a standoff that has become increasingly common in Washington. It wasn't always like this, with Congress and the White House at a crisis over government funding. The House and Senate used to pass annual appropriation bills, and the president signed them into law. But in recent years the shutdown scenario has become so routine that it raises the question: Have shutdowns as a negotiating tool lost their punch? Monday brought few signs of progress. A partial shutdown that could occur at midnight Friday risks disrupting government operations and leaving hundreds of thousands of federal employees furloughed or working without pay over the holiday season. Costs would be likely in the billions of dollars. Trump was meeting with his team and getting regular updates, said White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Trump was also tweeting Monday to keep up the pressure. Exiting a Senate Republican leadership meeting late Monday, Sen. John Thune of South Dakota said, 'It looks like it probably is going to have to build for a few days here before there's a solution.' The president is insisting on $5 billion for the wall along the southern border with Mexico, but he does not have the votes from the Republican-led Congress to support it. Democrats are offering to continue funding at current levels, $1.3 billion, not for the wall but for fencing and other border security. It's unclear how many House Republicans, with just a few weeks left in the majority before relinquishing power to House Democrats, will even show up midweek for possible votes. Speaker Paul Ryan's office had no update. Many Republicans say it's up to Trump and Democrats to cut a deal. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Trump talk most days, but the senator's spokesman would not confirm if they spoke Monday about a plan. McConnell opened the chamber hoping for a 'bipartisan collaborative spirit' that would enable Congress to finish its work. 'We need to make a substantial investment in the integrity of our border,' McConnell said. 'And we need to close out the year's appropriation process.' Meanwhile more than 800,000 government workers are preparing for the uncertainty ahead. The dispute could affect nine of 15 Cabinet-level departments and dozens of agencies, including the departments of Homeland Security, Transportation, Interior, Agriculture, State and Justice, as well as national parks and forests. About half the workers would be forced to continue working without immediate pay. Others would be sent home. Congress often approves their pay retroactively, even if they were ordered to stay home. 'Our members are asking how they are supposed to pay for rent, food, and gas if they are required to work without a paycheck,' said a statement from J. David Cox, Sr., president of the American Federation of Government Employees, the large federal worker union. 'The holiday season makes these inquiries especially heart-wrenching.' Many agencies, including the Pentagon and the departments of Veterans Affairs and Health and Human Services, are already funded for the year and will continue to operate as usual, regardless of whether Congress and the president reach agreement this week. Congress already approved funding this year for about 75 percent of the government's discretionary account for the budget year that began Oct. 1. The U.S. Postal Service, busy delivering packages for the holiday season, wouldn't be affected by any government shutdown because it's an independent agency. Trump said last week he would be 'proud' to have a shutdown to get Congress to approve a $5 billion down payment to fulfill his campaign promise to build a border wall. During his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump promised that Mexico would pay for the wall. Mexico has refused. Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, in a meeting last week at the White House, suggested keeping funding at its current level, $1.3 billion, for improved fencing. Trump had neither accepted nor rejected the Democrats' offer, telling them he would take a look. Schumer said Monday he had yet to hear from Trump. Speaking on the Senate floor, Schumer warned that 'going along with the Trump shutdown is a futile act' because House Democrats would quickly approve government funding in January. 'President Trump still doesn't have a plan to keep the government open,' Schumer said Monday. 'No treat or temper tantrum will get the president his wall.' One option for lawmakers would be to provide stopgap funding for a few weeks, until the new Congress convenes Jan. 3, when Pelosi is poised to become House speaker. Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, who is in line to become the No. 3 Republican in the Senate, suggested a stopgap bill could be one way to resolve the issue or a longer-term bill that includes money for border security. GOP leaders, though, were frustrated as the clock ticked away. Leaving the weekly leadership meeting, Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., said any planning was a 'very closely held thing. That's why we should never let this happen. We should pass the bills the way we're supposed to pass them.' ___ Associated Press writer Laurie Kellman in Washington contributed to this report.
  • Democrats fight over who owns data ahead of 2020
    Democrats fight over who owns data ahead of 2020
    Democratic National Committee officials and a group of state party leaders are trying to resolve an increasingly ugly dispute over how the party manages and pays for the voter data used in campaigns. The saga, which spilled into open view in recent weeks, eventually will determine how extensive and useful a voter information file will be to the Democratic presidential nominee in 2020. The fight also is testing DNC Chairman Tom Perez and his promises to rebuild trust across Democrats' national headquarters, state parties and donors across the country following a 2016 campaign that left the party fractured. DNC officials will meet Tuesday in Washington with certain state party chairs and executive directors as the party attempts to overhaul its data operation amid widespread agreement that Democrats have been lapped by Republicans on a pillar of campaign infrastructure. The gathering is complicated by a recent round of emails among Perez and state party chiefs, with each side effectively accusing the other of a counterproductive power grab. 'Here's the bottom line: We all want to win,' Perez told The Associated Press in an interview ahead of Tuesday's private session. Yet he alluded to the obvious tensions, saying 'a lot of stakeholders ... have very important equities in the process.' Perez supports creation of a data trust — a legal entity separate from the party itself — designed for the national party, state party, Democratic candidates and the left's special interest groups to share data in real time. Republicans already use a similar structure, and Democrats concede it was an underappreciated variable in President Donald Trump's 2016 victory. State party leaders say they also want sharable, real-time data. But they argue that could be accomplished through a co-operative managed through state parties and aided by a third-party vendor, TargetSmart, a company many state parties already use as a data contractor. A key in both proposals is having some independent entity that could collect data from independent groups — Planned Parenthood, Sierra Club or Indivisible, for example — without running afoul of campaign finance rules that prohibit coordination between those groups and political parties or individual campaigns. In the DNC's preferred model, the trust itself is the go-between. In a counterproposal advanced by Minnesota's Ken Martin, who leads the national group of state party chairmen, TargetSmart could end up being at the center. In a weekend email to state party leaders, Perez said the states' proposal 'would tear down just about everything about our current data structure, reversing so much of the progress we made over the past decade.' One state executive director, Alaska's Jay Parmley, retorted that Perez's commentary was 'petty and completely unnecessary.' A key point of contention is who would control the data. Now, state parties control their own voter files, feeding it to a national voter file that the DNC pays to have analyzed and put into a form that is usable for individual campaigns. But by owning their own data, state parties get to make money selling it to candidates. South Carolina Chairman Trav Robertson recalls serving as Oklahoma's state party executive director in lean times. 'If I didn't have that revenue, I'd have had to shut it all down,' he said. National party officials insist that the trust model would ensure a source of revenue for state parties, while maintaining state control over how the data is used. That includes, for example, whether primary challengers of an incumbent Democrat could buy a state's voter file. But the details haven't been ironed out. There's also concern from Robertson and other state chairs about who would control the trust. A co-op model would be run by the executives of the organizations involved, such as state chairs or DNC executives. The governing board of a trust would be determined by the entity's legal structure. Both sides have raised questions about financial motives, but there would be for-profit entities involved either way — just as there are in the current data operation. The trust itself legally would be a for-profit enterprise, though Perez's team notes it would not have shareholders collecting dividends and would steer money back into party data building. Under the state plan, TargetSmart would certainly profit as the principal contractor, as it does now in its work with state parties. ___ Follow Barrow on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BillBarrowAP.
  • AP sources: Trump plans to create US Space Command
    AP sources: Trump plans to create US Space Command
    President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order soon, possibly as early as Tuesday, creating a U.S. Space Command that will better organize and advance the military's vast operations in space, U.S. officials say. Vice President Mike Pence will make the announcement Tuesday at the Kennedy Space Center, in Cape Canaveral, Florida, two U.S. officials said. Trump's order is separate from his oft-stated goal of creating a 'Space Force' as an independent armed service branch, but it's considered a step in that direction. The move will launch a long and complicated process, requiring the Defense Department to pull together various space units and agencies from across the military services into a more coordinated, independent organization. The U.S. Air Force's existing Space Command would be a key component of the new joint entity, raising space to the same status as U.S. Cyber Command. The U.S. officials said the order will be signed by the end of the year, but could happen as early as Tuesday. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak publicly on the matter. The move would actually recreate a U.S. Space Command, which existed from 1985 to 2002. It was disbanded in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks so U.S. Northern Command could be established, focusing on defense of the homeland. Although Space Command went away, its functions did not. They were absorbed by U.S. Strategic Command, and the Air Force retained its lead role in space through Air Force Space Command. The military has been trying for decades to reorganize and accelerate technological advances in space. Some blame the Air Force for underinvesting in space because it prefers spending on warplanes. The key goal is to find more effective ways to defend U.S. interests in space, especially the constellations of satellites that U.S. ground, sea and air forces rely on for navigation, communications and surveillance. These roles make them increasingly tempting military targets as China and Russia work on ways to disrupt, disable and even destroy American satellites. The military's role in space has been under scrutiny because the United States is increasingly reliant on orbiting satellites that are difficult to protect. U.S. intelligence agencies reported earlier this year that Russia and China were pursuing 'nondestructive and destructive' anti-satellite weapons for use during a future war. And there are growing worries about cyberattacks that could target satellite technology, potentially leaving troops in combat without electronic communications or navigation abilities.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC     
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC     
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE    
EVENT GUIDE    
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE    
FOLLOW & SHARE    
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS     
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS     
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
ABOUT US    
ABOUT US    
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEO Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.